Fenner, Mary

1925 - 2019

It is with great sorrow that the family of Mary Jane Fenner announces her passing on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Friendship Village, after 94 adventurous years. Mary is loved and remembered for her flare for adventure, her fun, whimsical and joyous spirit, her funny surly side, and a love of all things sweet and sugary. She is funny and quirky like no other. Mary loves music and had fun singing in her beautiful operatic voice and playing the electric organ. She liked Boston Terriers, and had them ever since she as a kid. She enjoyed zooming around town in her Z sports car, helping cook dinners for homeless folks with Parkview United Methodist church, board games, arts and crafts, and visiting with family and friends. All of us had fun together taking trips, shopping, getting ice cream, and hanging out. She is a ray of sunshine and the best companion anyone could ever ask for. Mary is preceded by her parents Harry and Jennie Zulauf, her brother Bobbie Zulauf, husband and lifelong pal Dean Fenner, and son-in-law Gerald "The Lug" Mullett. Left to honor and treasure her life is daughter, Linda "Lovely" Mullett; daughter, Jennifer Lash and son-in-law, Jonathan Lash; granddaughter, Kimberly Mullett; and grandson-in-law, Daniel Colvin. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Monday, April 22 at 1:30 PM. The service will be held at the gravesite, located at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, OH 43119. Arrangements completed with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St., Columbus. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary