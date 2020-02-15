|
|
Ferguson, Mary
Mary Jeane Ferguson, 90, died peacefully on February 13, 2020 at Parkside Village in Westerville. Mary was a longtime Columbus resident who attended Linden McKinley High School and retired from Ohio Bell. Mary is survived by her sons, David (Diana) Ferguson and Brian (Nancy) Ferguson; grandchildren, Christopher Ferguson, Shannon (Ryan) Lippert, Lindsay (Brian) Clymer, and Shelley (Keith) Moreland; and eight great grandchildren. Mary's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Parkside Village, and Capital City Hospice. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the of Central Ohio. Per her wishes, her remains were donated to MEDCURE. A family celebration of life is planned.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020