Life was meant to be forever, but because of disobedience we all are dying. God have provided a rescuer to free us from sin and death, the ransom sacrifice of his beloved Son Jesus Christ enabling us to have everlasting life. May you all have peace and comfort from God. 2 Corinthias 1: 3-4.
Regards,
Fish, Mary
Mary "Jane" Fish, 92 of Eustis, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and service arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.