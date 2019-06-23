|
Fisher, Mary
1922 - 2019
Mary "Madge" Fisher, age 97 of Hilliard, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Family will receive friends from 3-7 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019