|
|
Fisher, Mary
1932 - 2019
Mary Catherine Fisher, age 87 of Hilliard, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Mary was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Leo and Rose Fisher. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. Fisher, brothers, Leo, Robert, William, Richard and Donald Fisher, and sister, June Creasap. Mary will be greatly missed by her sons, Michael (Stephanie) Fisher and David (Kathi) Fisher; granddaughters, Lauren (Brian) Hampp, Nancy (Seth) Hill, Kelli Fisher, and Krista (Doug) Kobe; great grandchildren, Khloe Hampp, Addie Hampp, Jolene Hill, and Nolan Kobe; sister, Joan Stevenson; sister-in-law, Judy Fisher; brother-in-law, Eugene Fisher; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Family will receive friends from 3-6 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Monday, December 30, 2019. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, c/o OhioHealth Foundation, P.O. Box 600001, Columbus, Ohio 43272-9802 or to Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43214. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019