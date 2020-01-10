|
|
Flickinger, Mary
Mary Louise (Foresman) Flickinger, RN, MSN, age 76, passed from this world to her heavenly home on January 5, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by parents Louise (Salzgaber) and Earl Foresman. Mary was a 1961 graduate of Hilliard High School and received a nursing degree and masters from Capital University. A dedicated nurse and teacher, she held various nursing positions in Ohio, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan, ending her career teaching nursing at the University of Toledo Community and Technical College. She was a member of the Pioneer Families of Franklin County because she was a descendant of Johann Christian Heyl who came to Columbus in 1813 as one of the original 15 settlers. Playing the baritone in the Hilliard Community Band, corresponding with friends around the country, and extending thoughtfulness to others were among her greatest joys. Mary loved all animals but especially cats, finding homes for many strays and adopting more than her fair share. She will be greatly missed by her family, dear friends, and former nursing students. Surviving Mary are her sister, Liz (Bill) Hunt; many cousins, and special aunt, Betty Patch. Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 55 Pasadena Ave. Family and friends may call one hour before the service. Inurnment Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Mary with a contribution to the Cat Welfare Assn., 741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, 43214 or perform a special act of kindness to others, human or animal. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020