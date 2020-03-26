|
|
Flynn, Mary
1930 - 2020
Mary Suzanne Flynn, 89, passed away March 24 at her residence. Retired after many years of faithful service at Sears and also Talbott's Flowers. A longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a member of Still Going Strong Seniors. Preceded in death by husband John W. "Jack" Flynn. Survived by children, Patti (Tom) Studer, Kevin (Evelyn), Brian (Joanna) and Dennis (Maria) Flynn; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 private family graveside services will be observed 10a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery. Rev. Fr. P.J. Brandimarti officiating. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020