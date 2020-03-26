Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Flynn


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Flynn Obituary
Flynn, Mary
1930 - 2020
Mary Suzanne Flynn, 89, passed away March 24 at her residence. Retired after many years of faithful service at Sears and also Talbott's Flowers. A longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a member of Still Going Strong Seniors. Preceded in death by husband John W. "Jack" Flynn. Survived by children, Patti (Tom) Studer, Kevin (Evelyn), Brian (Joanna) and Dennis (Maria) Flynn; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 private family graveside services will be observed 10a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery. Rev. Fr. P.J. Brandimarti officiating. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -