Foley, Mary
Mary Catherine Foley, 65, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Catherine and Eugene Foley, and grew up in Convoy, Ohio. Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She graduated from Crestview High School in Convoy in 1972 and Saint Francis College in Fort Wayne in 1976. She spent the majority of her career in the Department of Financial Aid at The Ohio State University. Mary is survived by her four sisters, Pat Foley, Molly (Jim) Moffitt, Martha Cebalt, and Jackie Foley, all of Fort Wayne; seven nieces and nephews, Katie (Brent) Moffitt Egts, Anna (Pat) Dahm, Tommy Moffitt, Emily (Grant) Hilliard, Mary Cebalt, Grace Cebalt, and Charlie Cebalt; and three great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Kate and Eugene Foley, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Steve Cebalt. Mass of Christian Burial is 11a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 West State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the (Attn: Calciphylaxis research fund) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements by Divine Mercy Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020