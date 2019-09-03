|
Beattie, Mary Frances
1936 - 2019
Mary Frances (Orth) Beattie, passed away of cancer on September 2, 2019. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on July 4, 1936, to Fred and Maxine Orth. Mary was a graduate of the Blair Business College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There she met the love of her life, and they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Before her retirement she worked for the Ohio House of Representatives as a secretary. Of all the things she valued in life, family was the most important to her. She leaves behind her best friend and husband, John; sons, David (Kay), Jeff (Julie) and Mark. Her beloved grandchildren, Chrissy (Tom) Janz, Allison, Meg, Libby, Zachary and Sarah Beattie; great grandchildren, Austin Janz and Gabrielle Janz; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Maxine Orth, sister Jean Vande Zande and brother Jack (Doreen) Orth. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, from noon-1 p.m. at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop), 3030 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43204, followed by a service at 1 pm. Interment at Alton Cemetery. Many thanks to the staff at Ohio Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ohio Health Hospice and the Salvation Army. LIFE: It is what it is. It was what it was. I was very lucky.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019