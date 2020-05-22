Franz, OSF (Ursuline), Sister Mary
1916 - 2020
Sister Mary Franz, OSF, died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois, on May 7, 2020. On Saturday, May 23, 2020 she would have celebrated her 104th birthday. Sister Mary was born to Rosa and Joseph Franz of Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Cornelius, Clarence, Joseph, Robert, Herman, Otto, George and Edward and her sisters Elizabeth, Bertha and Amelia. Sister Mary is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in the Columbus area. She was a beloved member of the Sisters of St. Francis, Joliet for 87 years. Her grandniece, Sister Mary Rose Lieb, OSF, a member of the Congregation, ministers in Colorado. Sister Mary attended St. Mary Grade and High School in Columbus and in 1932, at the age of 16, came to Joliet, Illinois to enter the Joliet Franciscans who had taught her at St. Marys. Upon entering the novitiate, Sister Mary received the name of Sister Ursuline. Sister Mary began her career in education in 1935 in Joliet, and in 1959, she returned to St. Mary's High School in Columbus to teach Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. She served many years in the Columbus Diocese. Besides teaching at the High School, she was also the principal of St. Mary Grade School from 1969-1971, teacher at Bishop Ready High School and Pastoral Associate at St. Christopher Parish, St. Elizabeth Parish in Columbus, and at St. Mary Parish in Marion, Ohio. Sister Mary will be interred in the Congregation's plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.