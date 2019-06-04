Home

Freda, Mary
1950 - 2019
Mary Freda, 69, of Chillicothe, died 1:05 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly. She was born May 22, 1950, in Chillicothe, to the late John and Garnet Maughmer Murray. Surviving are children, Michelle Freda of Chillicothe and Marshal Freda of Columbus; husband, Michael M. Freda of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Justine Freda Moore, Laurel Freda and Callen Freda; brothers, Jan (Eileen) Murray of Chicago, IL, Robert (Ellen) Murray of Davie, FL and Daniel Murray of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Murray. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Lawrence L. Hummer officiating. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Chillicothe. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019
