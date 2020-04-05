|
Fritzsche, Mary
1936 - 2020
Mary Louise Fritzsche, 83, of Westerville, Ohio, passed on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born to Andrew and Marie Wilch, missionaries in India, on September 14, 1936. Mary graduated from Spencer High School, attended Capital University and married David L Fritzsche on April 8, 1956. She worked at OSU while her husband, David attended OSU majoring in the Electrical Engineering. Mary was a member of the Engineering Wives Club. They moved to Succasunna, NJ for 10 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The family also lived on Kwajalein, Marshall Islands where Mary enjoyed the sun, collecting shells and crafts. After returning to Ohio, she worked at Queen Oxygen as the Admin Asst to the President for several years once her children were grown. Mary loved living in the Marshall Islands and was an avid OSU Football and Basketball fan. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her daughters play sports. Before she fell ill, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Mary was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Westerville, Ohio since 1974. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, David Fritzsche, her three daughters Marcia (Christian) Lord, Gail (Chris) Byrd, and Kathryn (Mike) Sanders, grandchildren, Joseph (Chelsea) Lord, Nathan (Caitlin) Lord, Bret, Jessica and Allyson Sanders and great grandson, William Lord. She is also survived by three brothers Andrew (Pat), George (Jan) and John (Ruth) Wilch and many nieces. Due to current health restrictions, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Kidney Foundation at 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Columbus, OH 43231. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020