Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger
Karl Rd.
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger
Karl Rd
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Schoedinger
Karl Rd.
Graveside service
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Lewis Center, OH
Resources
Mary Gertrude Smith


1924 - 2020
Mary Gertrude Smith Obituary
Smith, Mary Gertrude
1924 - 2020
Mary G. Smith, 95, of North Columbus has joined her beloved husband, Tom, and her Lord in Heaven. She raised sons, Tom Jr. (Rita) and Rich (Kristy) with love and will also be missed by 6 grandchildren, Jeff (Carrie), Matt, Kelly (John), Courtney (Chad), Tim (Dawn) and Danny and 14 great-grandchildren. Mary worked for years at Anderson's Garden Center, was active at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the Devonshire community and resided for the past decade at Oakleaf Village. Calling hours will be at Schoedinger, Karl Rd. on 2/11 from 5-7 and on 2/12 at 10 preceding the funeral at 11, with graveside services for the family immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center. Please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2020
