Giles, Mary
1940 - 2020
Mary E. Giles, 79, of Powell, Ohio, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born May 13, 1940 to the late Thomas and Addie Beauchaine. She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie; children, Anthony D. (Kimberly) Giles and David A. Giles and his girlfriend, Stephanie Valentine; sister, Martha A. Flowers; grandchildren, Zachary Ryan, Cody David, Wesley Alan, Timothy Robert Giles and Mary Elizabeth Stage; great grandchild, Victor Lawrence Stage. Due to the current health restrictions, a private service will be held at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020