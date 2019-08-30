Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Briggs Road Baptist Church
Briggs Road
Columbus, OH
Mary Gindhart


1938 - 2019
Gindhart, Mary
1938 - 2019
Mary Gindhart, age 81, passed away on August 29, 2019. She was born in Elpaso, TX on May 3, 1938 to the late Foster and Gertrude McDaniel. She is preceded in death by parents, daughter Stephanie Ray Coleman, husband Aurthur Gindhart. Survived by sons, James (Amy) Berry and Homer (Debbie) Berry; daughter, Nancy Ussery; grandson, Nathan (Melanie) Coleman; sister, Lydia Stieb; great grandson, Louis Coleman; as well as many other good friends and family. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held at the Briggs Road Baptist Church, Briggs Road, Columbus 43204 on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10am. Pastor Ray Umphrey officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
