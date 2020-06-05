Mary Green
Thank you for joining us to celebrate the life of our loving matriarch. We will all miss her joy, laughter, humor and fighting spirit. Thank you for helping to carry on her memory today and forever. We are blessed to have spent the time we had together with her. ~ The Green Family. Mary Alice Sistrunk Green was born to Sam Sistrunk and Essie Mae Gilbert Sistrunk in Ozark, Alabama on February 18, 1927. She passed away on May 27, 2020. She is the mother of 9 children. She is the matriarch of a family of 61 counting grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren. 93 years is a long life, but Mary Alice made it a full life of service to Jehovah. Mary Alice Green will be missed by a large group of family and friends. From her single great spark 61 souls have been blessed with life.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
