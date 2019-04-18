|
|
Gundlach, Mary
Mary Gundlach, age 87, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 8, 1931 to the late Rufus and Odelia (Stein) Liebhard. Mary was a devoted mother, step-mother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Mary loved animals and was a longtime volunteer at the Capital Area Humane Society. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Carl, step-daughter Jeanie, nephew John Logel, brother-in-law John "Pete" Logel. She is survived by her son, Robert; stepdaughter, Mary Louise; sister, Carol Logel; nephew, Ken (Gaylyn) Logel; great-niece, Jonna (Chris) De La Cruz and their children, Demetrio and Isaiah; great-nephew, Ken (Stephanie) Logel and their children, Georgia and Walker. The family would like to thank the staff of Bickford of Bexley for their care and compassion. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Broad Street. Fr. David Gwinner, Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to Capital Area Humane Society. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019