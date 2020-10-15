1/1
Mary Haley
1939 - 2020
Haley, Mary
Mary Magdalean Ruffin Moore Haley entered into.rest on October 13, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Augusta, Georgia on December 24, 1939 to Elijah and Emma Ruffin. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Elijah and Emma; three brothers and three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory loving husband of 44 years, Thomas Haley; sons, Terrell Moore, Jr, Michael Moore, Anthony Moore, Randy (Kimani) Haley and Donte Haley; daughter, Debra Moore Hazel; stepchildren, William (Vondelear) Hubbard, Deborah Blake, Cheryl Gibbs, Thomas Haley and Dianne Haley; sisters, Peggie Hewitt, Patricia Cousin, Angie Hilton and Rosa Boyd; brothers, Arthur (Bernadette) Ruffin and John (Margaret) Ruffin; aunt, Ruby Jackson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of loving other relatives and friends. Funeral service Monday 12noon Columbus Christian Center, 2300 Cassady Ave, Dr. David C. Forbes, officiating where the family will receive friends 11am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
