Harr, Mary
1933 - 2019
Mary Erma Jean Harr, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. She was born May 25, 1933 to the late Allen and Louise Stegall of Greenup, KY. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed nature, and especially the mountains. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Brady Harr, with whom she worked alongside to start several businesses. Mary was president of Harrs Auto Glass which was founded in 1972. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tim White; grandson, Todd and Amy White; great grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren; brother, Terry (Barb) Stegall; sister, Janet (Vernon) Kinder; furbaby, Bandit Jr.; and many other nieces, nephews, dear friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bill, Buddy, and Dick Stegall. Friends may call at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St, from 5-8 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019, where the funeral service will be on Friday at 1 PM. Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019