Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Harr


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Harr Obituary
Harr, Mary
1933 - 2019
Mary Erma Jean Harr, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. She was born May 25, 1933 to the late Allen and Louise Stegall of Greenup, KY. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed nature, and especially the mountains. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Brady Harr, with whom she worked alongside to start several businesses. Mary was president of Harrs Auto Glass which was founded in 1972. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tim White; grandson, Todd and Amy White; great grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren; brother, Terry (Barb) Stegall; sister, Janet (Vernon) Kinder; furbaby, Bandit Jr.; and many other nieces, nephews, dear friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bill, Buddy, and Dick Stegall. Friends may call at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St, from 5-8 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019, where the funeral service will be on Friday at 1 PM. Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now