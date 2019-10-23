|
Harris, Mary
1930 - 2019
At dawn on October 19, 2019, mommy breathed her last, at home held in the arms of her children. She made a peaceful transition, escorted by Angels to the heavenly realms until we see her again. Preceded in death by her loving husband Willis Harris, Jr. and brother William Webb (Sarah). Left to cherish her memory are son, Willis Eric Harris; daughter, Linda E. Harris; brother, Thomas A. Webb; grandchildren, Eric Harris and Erika Harris; sisters-in-law, JoAnne Pearson, Janice Weatherspoon (James), Carolyn White (John), Marsha Sue Chandler (Robert); brother-in-law, Jack Harris (Mary Ann); and special cousin, Michael Rhett. She was born Mary Elizabeth Webb in a little row house on Cayenne Street in the south end of Columbus on March 24, 1930 to Robert and Dora Webb. She was exquisite in every way. A devoted wife and mother and a person of spirit and determination. Her family was always the center of her life and her primary concern. She was as attentive as any mother could be. Mary was married to her beloved husband on September 2, 1950. Inseparable since the age of 14, they would spend 73 years together and be blessed with two children, Willis Eric Harris and Linda E. Harris. Just five months ago, she would lose the man she cherished on May 15th. They raised their family in the Eastgate neighborhood at a time when life was simple safe and easy. At the age of 18, she became a busy career girl as secretary of the Executive Director in the city's Planned Parenthood Association. She would hold this position through the terms of two directors while functioning as Vice-President of the YWCA's Career Girls Club. And how fitting it would be that she earn the Woman of Achievement award in 1991 from the YWCA Academy of Women of Achievement. Her positions rapidly changed through the years. Recognized statewide and nationally for her leadership abilities, she would accept and hold the position of Executive Director for 20 years. Mary traveled the globe with her family on a world tour during this time, and finally ended a 47-year career upon retirement in 1995. A member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church since 1953, she had been an active member of the Golden Agers, loved old time gospel and jazz music, cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and tailored clothes. Extrordinary in every way, she will always be in our hearts. Celebration of Life 11am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 East Main St., where the family will receive friends from 10am until the start of service. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long. Visit Mary's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019