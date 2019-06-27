|
|
Harvey, Mary
1925 - 2019
Mary Frances Harvey, age 93. Peacefully went to be with Jesus surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Member St Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Preceded in death by loving husband of 60 years William Harvey, parents Joseph H. McCann and Jemima M. Storrie, brothers Thomas J. and James T. McCann, sister Helen Kelly. Survived by daughters, Cindi Good, Diane Davy, Kathy (Bruce) Davis, Morine (Stan) Bowen, Martha (Steve) Heck; sons, William (Vicki) Harvey and David Harvey; 11 loving grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Friends may call Saturday 10AM-12NOON, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Service will be at 12NOON followed by Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019