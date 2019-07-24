|
Nolan, Mary Helen
1921 - 2019
Mary Helen Nolan (nee Debitetto), passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 98. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Vincent J. Nolan, and her parents Francis and Pasqua (D'Aniello) Debitetto, sister Louise Gomez, brothers John and Frank Debitetto and son-in-law Roy Yocum. Mary is survived by her three children, Richard (Betsy) Nolan of Dublin, Christine (Jack) Bongen of Cincinnati, and Kathleen (Dennis) Spahr of Westerville; six grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) and Kyle Nolan, Jason (Heidi) Yocum, Vincent (Hillary), Joseph and Anthony Spahr; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Aubrey, Claire and Cole Nolan and Eva Grace Yocum. Mary was born in Barre Vt., and moved to Brooklyn, NY., when she was 12, and is a graduate of Manhattanville College and Paine Hall Medical School. Mary and Vincent were residents of Upper Arlington, OH since 1966, where Mary was an Avon Representative for 40 years. Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Resurrection Cemetery Chapel (within the grounds of Resurrection Cemetery), 9571 High St., Lewis Center. Entombment to follow in the Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019