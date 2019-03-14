|
Hewitt, Mary
1934 - 2019
Graveside Funeral services, celebrating the life of Mary C. Hewitt, 84, of Pataskala, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the Pataskala Cemetery, with Pastor Brian Potts as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, March 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 East Main St. in Kirkersville. Mary passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Newark, following an extended illness. She was born in Jersey, on June 28, 1934, the daughter of the late William A and Opal (Harris) Phillips. She was a graduate of Pataskala H.S., class of 1952, and worked at Western Electric and as a bookkeeper for a property management firm prior to her retirement. She is survived by her loving family: her sons, John (Patti) Pylant of Alexandria, Bill (Lori) Hewitt of Pataskala; brother, Dave Phillips of Pataskala; along with her grandchildren, Amy (Chad) Nickell, Amber (Justin) Van Gundy, Amanda (Mike) Fox and Ryan Hewitt; and her great grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Cylee, Jordyn, Allie, Cole and Alex; many nieces and nephews, and her dear long-time friend, Richard Sahr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters June, Betsy and Dorothy and her husbands John B Pylant Sr. on Dec. 26, 1956 and Clytus Hewitt on Aug. 11, 2004. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Mary and her family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to share a kind message with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019