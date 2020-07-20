Hickey, Mary

1946 - 2020

Mary Carol Hickey, age 73, of Grove City, Ohio, departed this life on July 17, 2020 from multiple complications related falls. Born in Detroit, Michigan to John and Helen Wonderly and relocated to Columbus as a young child. Graduate of South High School. Retired from Twin Valley Behavioral Health after two decades of service in positions in admissions, administration, and human resources. Loved traveling, the ocean beach, dumbventures, cooking, quilting, raising tomatoes, a good time, making people laugh, and feeding a crowd. Survived by partner/spouse, Kristen Haskins; son, Kenneth Hickey; daughter, Kathleen Hickey; grandsons, Bryant Hickey and Ryan Hickey; pets, Tag and Tucker; and many special friends. Burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later time. A kind, gentle, sensitive, generous, thoughtful soul has been woven into our hearts, leaves many special memories; the song has ended but the melody lingers on. The family suggests reaching out to others, a random act of kindness, a warm smile to a stranger, or share a good belly laugh with another.



