Hobart, Mary
1926 - 2019
Mary "Ann" Hobart, age 92, of Worthington, passed away June 27, at Kobacker House. Born December 30, 1926 in Athens, WV to Lena (Caldwell) and Donzie Lilly. A graduate of Concord College and The University of Michigan with degrees in Music Education. She taught school in Morgantown and Ravenswood, WV and retired from teaching 1st grade at Brookside, in Worthington. In addition to her husband of 60 yrs, Gene, and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Phyllis Hinton, Scott, Lillyan, Donzie II, and Richard. Ann is survived by children Lynn (Duane) Snyder, Sharon Hobart and Michael Allen, and Rick. Grandchildren Kim (Chris) Combs, Lori (Sean) Grisez, Mark (Jennifer) Snyder, Dennis (Stacey) Beaton, Krista Beaton. Eight great grandchildren and sisters-in-laws Ann Lilly and Bettie Sue Hobart. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 1, at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington. The family will receive friends at 1:00PM and a service will begin at 2:00PM. Contributions may be made to the Worthington United Methodist Church music fund or to Kobacker House. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019