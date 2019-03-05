Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Mary Holliman


Mary Holliman Obituary
Holliman, Mary
1919 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth. Holliman, age 99. Sunrise May 14, 1919 and Sunset March 3, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Rd. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HOLLIMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
