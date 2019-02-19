Home

Egelhof Siegert Casper Funeral Home
2659 John F Kennedy Road
Dubuque, IA 52002
563-556-0776
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Mary R. Huff, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with a sharing of memories at 7:30 p.m. at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Mary was born on April 29, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Cecil and Sally (Topel) Williams. She married Vic Huff on September 11, 1976 in Columbus, Ohio. Mary graduated with honors from Loras College in 1994 with a degree in Social Work. After graduation she worked as a social worker for 25 years at Hillcrest Family Services. Mary proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as well as the Navy Reserves and was Honorably Discharged. Mary loved spoiling her grandchildren and her three sons, she would shop for Christmas gifts year-round in search for a good bargain. She is survived by her husband, Vic Huff of Dubuque; three sons, Eric (Emily) Huff of Denver, IA, Nick (Sarah) Huff and Scott Huff, both of Dubuque; grandchildren, Eddie, Charlie and Ella Huff; two brothers, Richard and Bob Williams of Columbus, Ohio; cousins, Kathy Phillips and Sandy Liston of Columbus, Ohio; and her aunt, Rose (Jerry) Butts of Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Sally Williams and two brothers Mike and David Williams. A Mary R. Huff Memorial Fund has been established.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
