Mary Irene Beoddy, age 88, passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Worthington Christian Village in Columbus following a brief illness. Mary was born on March 27, 1931 in Fayette County to John and Susie Howland Butcher; Mary was one of eleven children. She was a 1949 graduate of Good Hope High School and married her sweetheart, David Wilson Beoddy on January 14, 1951 at the Good Hope Methodist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. In addition to working as a JCPenney bookkeeper for many years, Mary was a dedicated homemaker who worked with her husband on the family farm as well as in their woodworking business. Mary loved her family and friends, liked to sew, read books, play board games, and work puzzles. Mary loved the Lord and was a Sunday school teacher and treasurer at Maple Grove Methodist Church, where she and David had been members for over sixty years. Their recent retirement years were spent at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus where they could be near their daughter and her family. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Freeda Edwards, Raymond Butcher Sr., Charles Butcher, Isaac Butcher, Jane Jarrett, Ludene Haines, Carey Butcher, Jim Butcher, and Judy Butcher. Survivors include her husband of sixty-nine years, David Beoddy; daughter, Denise (Bob) Spengler; grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Gentry, Kristen (Kyle) Alvis, Ryan (Brooke) Spengler; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Alvis; sister, Clara Jean Mullikin; and sister-in-law, Sib Yahn. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Family will receive those wishing to offer condolences on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Worthington Christian Village Multi-Purpose Room, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, OH 43235. The funeral will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 4209 White Rd., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor John Silveous officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020