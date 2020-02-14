Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worthington Christian Village Multi-Purpose Room
165 Highbluffs Blvd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Maple Grove United Methodist Church
4209 White Road
Washington CH, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Maple Grove United Methodist Church
4209 White Road
Washington CH, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beoddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Irene Beoddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Irene Beoddy Obituary
Beoddy, Mary Irene
Mary Irene Beoddy, age 88, passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Worthington Christian Village in Columbus following a brief illness. Mary was born on March 27, 1931 in Fayette County to John and Susie Howland Butcher; Mary was one of eleven children. She was a 1949 graduate of Good Hope High School and married her sweetheart, David Wilson Beoddy on January 14, 1951 at the Good Hope Methodist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. In addition to working as a JCPenney bookkeeper for many years, Mary was a dedicated homemaker who worked with her husband on the family farm as well as in their woodworking business. Mary loved her family and friends, liked to sew, read books, play board games, and work puzzles. Mary loved the Lord and was a Sunday school teacher and treasurer at Maple Grove Methodist Church, where she and David had been members for over sixty years. Their recent retirement years were spent at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus where they could be near their daughter and her family. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Freeda Edwards, Raymond Butcher Sr., Charles Butcher, Isaac Butcher, Jane Jarrett, Ludene Haines, Carey Butcher, Jim Butcher, and Judy Butcher. Survivors include her husband of sixty-nine years, David Beoddy; daughter, Denise (Bob) Spengler; grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Gentry, Kristen (Kyle) Alvis, Ryan (Brooke) Spengler; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Alvis; sister, Clara Jean Mullikin; and sister-in-law, Sib Yahn. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Family will receive those wishing to offer condolences on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Worthington Christian Village Multi-Purpose Room, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, OH 43235. The funeral will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 4209 White Rd., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor John Silveous officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -