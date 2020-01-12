The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Slicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Slicker


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary J. Slicker Obituary
Slicker, Mary J.
1934 - 2020
Mary J Slicker, age 85 of Columbus, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Delphos, Ohio, only child of the late Robert and Annette Westervelt. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Slicker and grandmother, Maude Judkins. Mary graduated from Jefferson High School in Delphos and went on to graduate from Otterbein College. Mary moved around living in Westerville, Ohio, Massillon, Ohio, Minerva, Ohio and South Bend, Indiana before settling in 1970 in Columbus. She was a member of the Otterbein Alumni Association and enjoyed bowling, ceramics, and was an animal lover. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Randall (Dianne) Slicker and Stacia (Patrick) Siconolfi; grandchildren, Cody and Kelsey Slicker and Alec and Andra Siconolfi; and other extended family members and dear friends. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share memories or condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now