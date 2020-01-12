|
|
Slicker, Mary J.
1934 - 2020
Mary J Slicker, age 85 of Columbus, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Delphos, Ohio, only child of the late Robert and Annette Westervelt. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Slicker and grandmother, Maude Judkins. Mary graduated from Jefferson High School in Delphos and went on to graduate from Otterbein College. Mary moved around living in Westerville, Ohio, Massillon, Ohio, Minerva, Ohio and South Bend, Indiana before settling in 1970 in Columbus. She was a member of the Otterbein Alumni Association and enjoyed bowling, ceramics, and was an animal lover. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Randall (Dianne) Slicker and Stacia (Patrick) Siconolfi; grandchildren, Cody and Kelsey Slicker and Alec and Andra Siconolfi; and other extended family members and dear friends. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share memories or condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020