Jackson, Mary
1945 - 2020
Mary E. Jackson, age 74. Sunrise May 21, 1945 and Sunset February 7, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JACKSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020