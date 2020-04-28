|
Albanese, Mary Jane (Pelino)
1933 - 2020
Mary Jane Albanese, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born May 14, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Eugene and Mary Pelino. She had a love for music and shared the gift of her beautiful voice with so many, as she sang with St. James The Less and St. Mathias choirs. Her music touched many as she sang to celebrate weddings, lift up others in nursing homes and help families say goodbye to loved ones at funerals. Jane is preceded in death by husband Nick Albanese. Survived by her son, Frank (Terri) Albanese; daughter, Dina (Fred) Schnitzer; former daughter-in-law, Debbie (Shaun) Frame; grandchildren, Andrea (Charlie) Deal, Christen (Aaron) McConnell, Heather (Brian) Biddle, and Natalie Schnitzer (Brandon Palumbo); great-grandchildren, McKenna, Bailee, CJ, Landon, Ashlee, and Kailynn, who will miss her everlasting love and attention. Jane is also survived by Great Aunt, Betty Stouffer; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Pelino and Connie Concetta; and many more loved ones and extended family members. Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Ave., Columbus. Funeral service will be held at 10a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet St., Columbus. Deacon Rob Joseph, Presiding. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Social distance and safety procedures will be practiced at all services. Special thanks to those who cared for Jane. Contributions in her memory may be made to Ohio Health Foundation-Hospice, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020