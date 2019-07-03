|
Alexander, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Shiltz Alexander, passed away July 2, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio December 29, 1943 to Herbert and Helen Shiltz. She graduated from Riverside School of Nursing in 1964. She worked as a critical care pediatric nurse for many years. Mary Jane is survived by husband, Allen; and sons, John Paul (Tracey) and Matthew David. She is also survived by brother, David (Doris) Shiltz; niece, Jenny (Bill) Darnell' and numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 3-6PM at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231, where a funeral service will be held Sunday at 1PM. Burial will follow at Burnside Cemetery in Genoa Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019