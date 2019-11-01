|
|
Berner, Mary Jane
1921 - 2019
Mary Jane Berner, 98, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born October 3, 1921 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Vernon and Goldie (Fetters) Mondhank. She was a 1938 of East High School, model in the 50's, avid bowler, member of the Eastern Star, employee of Union Department store for many years, and caregiver to Florence, Phillip, and Ida in their final years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Esther Keaton, Joan Goldsberry, brother Harold Mondhank, daughter Teresa Moseley and Ralph Berner and Alvin Mefford. Mary Jane is survived by daughters, Tracey DeFrancis and Christina White; grandchildren, Brandi Schmitt, Anita Driscoll, Susan Driscoll, Angela (Wes) Coupe, and Joseph (Connie) DeFrancis; great-grandchildren, Brittany Schmitt, Olivia Driscoll, Mariana DeFrancis, and Isis Driscoll; and many other relatives and friends. According to her wishes, a private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019