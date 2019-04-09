Courter, Mary Jane

1944 - 2019

Mary Jane "Jani" (Baumhardt) Courter, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on April 8, 2019 in Powell, in the company of family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jani was the only child of the late Lofton Charles and Nancy (Turnbull) Baumhardt, born on July 30, 1944 in Elyria. She graduated from Elyria High School in 1962, married Joe Andrews Courter on September 5, 1964, and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1965. She worked as an English and social studies teacher at Olentangy High School, Columbus Christian School, and Knox County Career Center. She worked at AAA as a travel consultant, volunteered at the Santa Maria for over a decade, and was very active in several churches, including Linworth Baptist Church. She was a colon cancer survivor. Jani is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Joe Courter. Jani is survived by son, David (Joy Kollmer) Courter; daughter, Sharon (Hans) Jurawitz. She will be missed by her three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jurawitz, Hope Courter and Seth Courter. Also surviving are a sister-in-law; two nieces; a nephew; two cousins; and many great friends. Family will receive friends from 10am-12pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where her Memorial Service will be held at 12pm. Private committal will be held prior at Oller Cemetery, Concord Township, Delaware, Ohio. Finding a cure is crucial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The at alz.org/help-support. Alzheimer's disease is the only disease in the top 10 causes of death that cannot be prevented, slowed, or cured. The family of Jani wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Ganzhorn Suites of Powell, Ohio and Capital City Hospice of Columbus, Ohio for all their care and support over the years. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary