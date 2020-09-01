Creek, Mary Jane

Mary June Creek passed away on August 28, 2020 at her home in Jacksonville, Florida where she had recently moved to be closer to family. She was a long-time resident of Louisville, Kentucky and Columbus, Ohio where she had many friends. June was born in Richmond, Indiana on June 3, 1936 to parents Cloyd Francis Allen and Margaret Beatrice (nee Van Voorhis) Allen. June is survived by her three children: Leslie (Blase) DeLeo, Jeffrey Creek and Julie (Greg) Segall and nine grandchildren. June cherished family time, planning vacations that her loved ones will never forget. June graduated from Centerville High School in Centerville, Indiana. After raising her family, she returned to college, attending Columbus Technical Institute where she received her Associates degree in Nursing and then a Bachelors degree in Nursing from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. She went on to work many years in nursing, first at Saint Anthony's Hospital and then Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Respected for her hard work and strong views, she was elected to the Mid-Ohio District Nursing board of directors. June also volunteered at the free clinic for the uninsured. In 2000, Ohio's Governor Bob Taft appointed her to the Board of Directors of the Second Chance Trust Fund. June moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 2001, to be closer to her brother, Don Allen. She enjoyed raising money for the Association of the Louisville Orchestra where she was on the Board of Directors. She was also active in her church, St. James Episcopal Church of Pewee Valley, where she was a member of The Daughters of the King. She also enjoyed volunteering as a Docent for the Speed Museum and the Episcopal Church Home. Her favorite memories were of hard work with friends in support of her many passions. June's intelligence, strong moral character, and caring nature touched many over her lifetime. She will be missed. Services will be held in the future due to the Covid-19 Virus. Contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church of PeWee Valley, Association of Louisville Orchestra, or Dare to Care Foodbank.



