|
|
Dean, Mary Jane
1920 - 2019
Mary Jane Dean (nee Cummins), 98, passed away Feb. 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Chancey Joseph and Rena Mae Cummins; husband, Oscar Jackson Dean; daughter-in-law, Susan Dean; son-in-law, Gerald Chapman; granddaughter, Mandy Dean; great-grandson, Brian Chapman; brothers, Edward, Joe, Carl, Fred, and Chancey Cummins; sisters, Ellen Cummins, Doris Nibert, June Cave, and Alice Egelhoff. Mary Jane is survived by daughter, Susan Chapman; sons, Michael (Carol), Desi (Cindy), Jackson, and Samuel (Julie) Dean; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Ann Latorri and Nettie Lucille Cummins; many nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was a Major in the Civil Air Patrol. She attended Widner College. Mary Jane was instrumental in adjusting fishing laws for minors in PA. She received gold medals in the senior Olympics and kept her driver's license until the age of 97. Mary Jane did not let things happen -- she made them happen. Visitation Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 from 5-7pm with Funeral Service starting at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019