|
|
DeVoss (Riebel), Mary Jane
Mary Jane (Riebel) DeVoss 95 of Lancaster, OH, formerly of Grove City, OH, passed away on April 10th. She was preceded in death by her husband Garfield A. (Sam) DeVoss, parents Otto and Grace Riebel, and brother James Riebel. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Grove City, OH. She is survived by her daughters Darla (Philip) Perry of Athens, OH, and Patricia (Michael) Schultz of Mesquite, NV. She also leaves four grandchildren Anthony (Astrid Arca) Perry, Nicholas Perry, Kevin (Heather) Schultz, and Katie (Brian Maryo) Schultz, and a great granddaughter Nova Mae Maryo. Visiting hours are from 11:00 to 1:00 on Tuesday, April 16 with the funeral following at 1:00 pm at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, with burial at Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Grove City Food Pantry, 2710 Columbus St. or www.grovecityfoodpantry.org , or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St.; both in Grove, City, OH 43123. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019