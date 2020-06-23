Goelz, Mary Jane
1921 - 2020
Mary Jane Goelz, 98, of Delaware, passed away on June 21, 2020 at Willow Brook Christian Village. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.