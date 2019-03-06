Home

Mary Jane Kraft Obituary
Kraft, Mary Jane
1938 - 2019
Mary Jane "Patty" Kraft, age 80, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Mary has finally found peace, rest and ever increasing fulfillment in God's presence. Although Alzheimer's may have afflicted her, she still loved Jesus! Hebrews 13:5 says, "I will never leave you nor forsake you!" And Jesus never did. He cradled Mary in His loving arms through out her life. Now she finally gets to see Jesus' face. Mary was born a pauper, but she died a daughter of our King. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Harold J. and Marguerite C. Sharier, brothers Harold, John and Frank, sisters Margarette, Shirley and Vivian and Thomas Riddick. She is survived by her husband, Florin Kraft; brothers, David, Howard, Charles, Robert, Joseph, Paul and Forrest; sisters, Mable, Sandra and Helen; as well as children, Hank (Diann) Flowers, Brian (Carol) Riddick, Michael (Pam) Riddick and Wanda Coreen (Gregory) Welch; step-daughters, Sandra (Ron) Hawk, Jennifer (Greg) Hunter and Sharron (Glen) Bartlett; 27 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will take place Wednesday, March 13 at 10 am. Burial to directly follow at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
