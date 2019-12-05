The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Mary Jane Pickstone Obituary
Pickstone, Mary Jane
1928 - 2019
Mary Jane Riggi Pickstone, age 91, of Columbus, OH, died at Heartland of Dublin Care Center Monday, December 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman R. Pickstone, daughter Nancy Diane Morgan, her parents Rose Allowat and James Anthony Riggi, brothers Samuel Riggi, and Samuel "Babe" Riggi. Survived by her siblings, Ronald Riggi (Linda) of Grove City, PA, Shirley Batiste of Mentor, OH, and John (Lucy) Riggi of Fairmont, WV; her son, Norman (Suzanne) J. Pickstone of Fairmont, WV; son-in-law, Jeffrey Morgan of Fairmont, WV; son, Dr. Stephen Pickstone and wife, Dr. Benita Petri-Pickstone of Columbus; grandchildren, Lisa Tork, Joey Pickstone, Cindy Brown, Jeffrey Morgan, Alison Morgan, Stephanie Morgan, Alex Morgan, John Pickstone, and Michael Pickstone. A private service will be held for family at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where Mary Jane was a longtime member, with Father Dinovo, Celebrant. A visitation for friends and family will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH 43085 from 1-3 PM on Sunday, November 8. For condolences see www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
