Pipic, Mary Jane

1924 - 2019

On Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, Mary Jane Pipic, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home in Brookdale Trillium Crossing, Columbus, Ohio. A daughter of Cecil and Emily Anglin, she was born near Athens, Ohio. Mary Jane studied English at the Ohio State University until she married John Pipic in 1947 and had two children, Tom and Jan. The family loved spending their summers on Huckleberry Island in Canada, where Mary Jane made everyone happy with her fabulous cooking. She was a wonderful wife and mother with a gracious charm and fun sense of humor with a love of gardening and home decorating. She enjoyed volunteering for the Orange Johnson House and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her grandson Andrew Pipic, her brother Bob (Patti) Anglin and her nephew Todd Anglin. She is survived by her son, Tom (Crystal) Pipic; her daughter, Jan (Nancy Mattern) Pipic; grandsons, Benjamin and Joshua Pipic; nephews, Bob (Mimi) Anglin, and Jeff Anglin. Memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., officiated by Rev. Jane Black. Family will receive friends immediately following service until 3:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, c/o OhioHealth Foundation, P.O. Box 60001, Columbus, Ohio 43272-9802. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary