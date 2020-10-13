1/1
Mary Jane Poole
1942 - 2020
Mary Jane Poole, age 78, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Mary is predeceased by her parents Edwin and Myrtle Huber, loving husband of 54 years, Paul Gary Poole and siblings Donna Heller and Edwin Huber Jr. Mary is survived by her sister, Barbara (Lloyd) Fiecoat, son, Gary (Elaine) Poole; daughter, Tammi (Joe) Renusch; grandchildren, Stephanie (Phil) Eckelberry, Samantha (Aaron) Little, Mary (Sean) Anderson, Aaron Poole, Angie (Matt) Cox, Jamiee (Josh) Partain and Samantha (Ryan Felton) Renusch; great-grandchildren, Michael, Brody, Ethan, JR, Conner, Scarlett, Emma, Catherine, Anthony, Ryan, Claudia, Logan and Rae; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was a business owner for many years in the Linden area. Mary was a member of the F.O.E Linden, Eagles. She loved to bowl and play cards with her friends and family over the years. After her retirement she loved to host parties for her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to, Capital City Hospice, https://capitalcityhospice.com/ Friends and family may visit Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4-6pm at Newcomer-NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Oh, where a funeral service will take place Monday, October 19 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, Oh. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
