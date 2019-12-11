|
Toy, Mary Jane
1938 - 2019
Mary Jane Toy (nee Rowe), age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, died December 9, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. She was a North High Polar Bear – class of 1956. She was retired from Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital. She loved her flower garden. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lester A. Toy, daughter Julie Lynn Toy, parents George and Ruby Rowe, brothers Thomas, Curtis, Cecil, Frank Rowe, sisters Luella Souder, and Dorothy DeVault. Survived by son, Ronald C. (Amy M.) Toy; and the greatest twins, Sabrina and Gage Toy of Hilliard, Ohio; sister, Margaret; brother, Jim; sisters-in-law, Judy, Sue Ellen (Ronald) McComas; brothers-in-law, Charles (Nancy) Slane, Phillip (Sandy) Slane; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Patty and Ron Tippett, and Jim Gillard. Family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Interment to immediately follow at Union Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019