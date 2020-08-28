1/1
Mary Jane Wilcox
Wilcox, Mary Jane
Mary Jane (Nash) Wilcox, 86, of Tarpon Springs, died Aug 20, 2020. Born in Ft. Smith, AK to Charles Dillon Nash and Ruby Elizabeth (Collins) Nash. Following high school graduation in Norwalk, OH she married Wesley Wilcox, who preceded her in death. Jane adored her family and supported them with her constant love and caring. She loved to dance and listen to music. Home entertaining and throwing parties were her specialties which brought her and her life-long friends many laughs. Survived by daughter, Debbie Allen; son, Chuck (Carole); four grandchildren, Brad Allen (Jen), Matthew Allen, Jenna Wilcox, Mitchell Wilcox; 2 great grandchildren, Jordan and Blake Allen. Visitation 6-8pm on Wed., Sept 2, at Dobies Funeral Home Tarpon Springs Chapel. Visitation 1-2pm, with a service at 2pm, both Thurs, Sept 3, at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park in Largo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pinellas Talking Book Library https://pplc.us/tbl/. Vinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
SEP
3
Service
02:00 PM
Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
