Evans, Mary Jean
1929 - 2019
Mary Jean Evans, age 89, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Graduate of Peebles High School class of 1947 where she was Valedictorian. Graduate of Wilmington College class of 1950 where she was President of Alpha Phi Kappa. She met her first husband Oscar Escalona, were married and resided in Cuba for seven years. Upon Oscar's death, she returned to Ohio and later met her husband, Donald Evans. Retired High School teacher with Columbus Public Schools. She loved reading, the Hallmark Channel, cooking, and going out to restaurants. She especially loved her Bunco friends of 51 years. Member of Gender Road Christian Church. Survived by children, Becky (Mike) Hoy, Ron (Sheri) Evans, Cyndie (Sam) Trapasso; grandchildren, David Hoy, Eric (Missy) Hoy, A.J. (Kerri) Trapasso, Jillian (Chris) Lee, Gretchen (Roosevelt) Duty, Robert (Laura) Hood; 12 great grandchildren; brother, John (Carol) Wickerham; lifelong dearest friend, Doris Stultz; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by husbands Oscar Escalona and Donald Evans, brother Donald Wickerham, infant grandson Matthew Hoy. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Memorial service will be held Monday 11 AM, Gender Road Christian Church, 5336 Gender Rd. where friends may call 1 1/2 hour prior to service. Pastor John Romig officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gender Road Christian Church in her memory. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019