Reale, Mary Jean
1928 - 2020
Mary Jean Reale, age 91, of Pickerington, returned to her heavenly father on October 31, 2020. She was born in Alliance, Ohio to parents Ben and Nellie Frustos. Mary Jean was a devoted elementary school teacher in the Catholic Diocese of Columbus from 1963-1995. She was most especially known for her love of children's books and excelled as a reading teacher. She was always approached by former students who recalled her enthusiasm for children's literature and expressed how they now read those same books to their own children. After retirement, Mary Jean devoted her time teaching reading to adults at the Dominican Learning Center. Her greatest joy however, was spending time with family and she relished her role as matriarch. Mary Jean was a member of Seton Parish in Pickerington. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, her beloved son David and her cherished brother Ben. Survivors include her son, Christopher (Janet) Reale; daughters, Ann (Robert) Metz and Beth (Gary) Batke; daughter-in-law, Cindy Reale; sister, Corrine Densmore; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren whom she loved greatly. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, from 9-10:30am at Seton Parish Catholic Church, Pickerington, OH with a funeral mass directly following. Face Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to ASPCA. Share a condolence or memory of Mary at www.spencefunralhome.com
.