Borghese, Mary Jo
1939 - 2020
Mary Jo Borghese, born December 18, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a graduate of Linden McKinley High School. Mary Jo lived a selfless life and was very active in her community. She was an extraordinary Eucharistic minister at Christ the King Parish, where she was a past member and St. Mary Groveport. While her daughters attended Christ the King School and Bishop Hartley High School, she became very active in the schools. She spent years volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and tutoring at Asbury Elementary School. In Mary Jo's free time, she loved to sew, make crafts and always enjoyed Buckeye Football. What she loved most, was spending time with her daughters and grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Mary Jo is preceded in death by husband Nicolas, son Nicholas III, parents Evelyn and Joseph Balling and sister Linda Kerlin. Survived by daughters, Theresa (Paul) Carr, Julie (Kent) Brady, Patty Maciejewski, Christina (Chuck) Cuddihy; grandchildren, Rhianon, Nicole, Nicholas, Megan, Joe, Anthony, Evelyn and Isabelle; brothers, Michael (Kathy) Balling and Randy Balling; sisters, Jeannine Crosby and Tarina Davies; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. on Monday, October 12, 2020, 5-8pm. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE FOLLOWED DURING THE VISITATION. Memorial Mass will be PRIVATE due to capacity restrictions. Fr. William Arnold, Celebrant. To sign and view the on-line tribute please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com