Fry, Mary Jo
1923 - 2020
Mary Jo Fry, passed away on July 3, 2020. She was born October 16, 1923 to the Ross and Laura Betts. She graduated from high school in the class of 1941. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William P. Fry, and her son Mark A. Fry, brothers Harold Betts and George Betts (in Korean War), and her sister Lucille Long. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Fry; grandchildren, Krista (Mark) Compton, Mark, Jason (Ashley) Fry and Brandon (Tonya) Dawson; four great-grandchildren, Meahgan Compton, Mark Landon Fry, Michael Austin Fry, Tyler Dawson and Renner Dawson; great-great-granddaughters, Aria and Keira. Mary retired from Columbus Orthopedic Clinic after 20 years of service and Columbus Bone, Joint and Hand Surgeons after 10 years of service. Private Funeral Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. She will be interred with her husband and son at Union Cemetery. The Fry family would like to thank Amanda Conley – day Chaplain, Abbe – night Chaplain, Jesse – social worker, Dr. Gluckner – ER Physician, and the staff with Palliative Care, all with Riverside Methodist Hospital, for their loving care of Mary Jo. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
