Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2188 Woodward Ave.
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2188 Woodward Ave.
Resources
Mary Jo Hagwood


1932 - 2020
Mary Jo Hagwood Obituary
Hagwood, Mary Jo
1932 - 2020
Mary Jo Hagwood, age 87. Sunrise June 12, 1932 and Sunset February 18, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2188 Woodward Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAGWOOD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
